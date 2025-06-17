Niger Delta: Philanthropist donates N50m to 100 Bayelsa women

The Managing Director of Kojo Sam Logistics and Labrador Security Services, Dr Kojo Sam, has donated N50 million to 100 female business owners in Bayelsa State.

Kojo, who doled out the money during his birthday celebration at Opu-Nembe, Nembe Local Government Area, said it would cover small business owners in Opu-Nembe, Nembe City, Okpoma, Odioma, Oluasiri, and Obioku.

According to him, the gesture was in obedience to God’s revelation that he should empower the women during his birthday.

He commended Governor Douye Diri for the peace efforts in Nembe and encouraged all leaders in the area to embrace peace.

‘’I just believe in giving to the less privileged. These women need help. Our society has some problems because of hunger and poverty. So those whom God has helped should be able to bless others.

“So, I was led in the spirit to give 100 women N500,000 each. The empowerment covers Opu-Nembe, Nembe City, Okpoama, Odioma, Oluasiri, and Obioku. I am an instrument of God to humanity.

“I am not contesting the election; I am only doing this out of love. The people of Nembe have to come together as one people and build our society. There is no need for fighting.’’

Kojo seized the opportunity to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the founder of Tantita Security Services, Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo for their efforts in stabilising the Niger Delta region.

According to him Tinubu is a transformative leader who is desirous of development in the Niger Delta region through securing oil assets.

He equally applauded Tompolo for his inclusive leadership, which has ensured that Ijaw people are at the forefront of the protection of oil assets in their areas.

Kojo assured President Tinubu of massive votes in 2027 in appreciation of his development agenda in the Niger Delta region.

‘’My empowerment scheme is tied to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The President has done very well.

“In the Niger Delta, oil facilities are being secured by Niger Delta people under the leadership of Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo under Tantita structure.

“This opportunity would not have been possible without the President. It is going to change the lives of our people. The people of Nembe are solidly behind the President.

“His second term is assured; we are not going to compromise that. We are going to give him more than 100%. We thank him for the great opportunity given to us.

“We thank him for the job given to Tompolo.

I also commend Tompolo, who has shown leadership by ensuring the inclusivity of all Ijaw people in the protection of oil assets.”

