Ebenezer Adurokiya – Warri

Ahead of Saturday, February 25th Presidential election, militants under the aegis of Niger Delta Liberation Movement (NDLM), have endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and vowed to clear any obstacle on his way to victory.

Rising from a crucial meeting held in Egbema, Delta State, which lasted over six hours, the dreaded militant group, with several vowed to ensure APCs Tinubu wins the contest.

Addressing journalists at the end of the meeting where final a decision was taken, the Spokesperson of the group, Commander Amabiri Andabiri, said; his members were all behind Tinubu.

“We are the most dreaded militant group in Niger Delta and it is the watchdog of Niger Delta. After the amnesty in 2009, when the defunct Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta (MEND) and other ex-militant groups abandoned the cause of Niger Delta and accepted the fallacious amnesty programme, this group has been on ground safeguarding the length and breadth of Niger Delta region.

“Today, we met and agreed to mobilise everything within our power to see Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerge as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come February 25th election.

“This is because Asiwaju is not like other political gladiators who’ll go into hiding in other countries after failing in elections.

“If you look at the content of all the presidential candidates and their antecedents, none of them is living in the place they had governed except Asiwaju Tinubu who was two-time governor of Lagos.”

