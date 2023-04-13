A political group under the auspices of Niger Delta Conscience Coalition (NDCC) has thrown its weight behind the Senate Presidential ambition of the former Senate Minority Leader of the Federal Republic and Senator-elect of Akwa Ibom North West District, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio.

The declaration of the group was made bare in a press conference held at the correspondents’ chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Number 13, Asutan Street, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

A press statement endorsed by Aniefiok Fabian and John Dagogo, President and Secretary of the group respectively, states that the unflinching support for Akpabio ‘s candidature is coming on the heels of the recent decision by the Presidency and members of the 10th Senate to zone the presidential seat to the South-South region of the country.

“The Niger Delta Conscience Coalition, however, seizes this opportunity to commend the newly elected Senate members and the APC for having already zoned the Senate Presidency to the South-South Region.

“They have made our solicitation totally justiciable having in like mariner found in the Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio a person fit, capable, prim and proper to pilot her affairs and deliver the much needed robust. cohesive and transformative leadership as they all set out to commence the sessions of the 10 Senate.

“As a group that totally trusts in a conciliatory, equitable and cohesive Nigerian State, we note that the in-coming Senate could not have done better, setting the ball rolling in their current show of resolve to rally around a trusted, tested and capable hand by settling for a man who has paid the necessary dues of bridge-building National Sustainability via a Godswill Obot Akpabio’s Presidency.

According to the statement, Niger Delta Conscience Coalition is not in any way bemused by what it describes as activities of some paid agents of destabilization across the country in general and their political godfathers both in the South-South geopolitical region and Akwa Ibom State, in particular, to suggest that Akpabio could be aiming for anything less than the Senate Presidency of the country, noting that the much-touted Ministerial Appointment is a position he has held in the past.

“As permissible as it is for any person or group in their chicken heartedness to exhibit fear and trepidation in a contest such as parading a giant of the pedigree of a one-time governor, ex-senator and former minister in the person of the Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio, it is, however, something else altogether to seek in anyone’s state of confusion to mislead, deceive and hoodwink his followers, admirers and indeed the nation at large as to the direction or choice of a principal political player at this time in the country’s political trajectory”. The statement concluded.

