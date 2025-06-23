Niger Delta govs accused of misusing ecological funds

A prominent environmental and development advocate, Comrade Sheriff Mulade, has criticised Niger Delta governors for allegedly mismanaging ecological funds meant to address perennial flooding and erosion in the region.

Despite receiving a significant share of over ₦600 billion disbursed by the Federal Government for ecological funding and erosion control, Mulade lamented that the governors have made no tangible impact in the past decade.

“We commend the Federal Government for its support in reducing ecological impacts in flood-prone states with erosion challenges.

“However, in the Niger Delta, there has been no visible improvement over the last 10 years. Despite receiving huge sums, the states continue to suffer from recurrent flooding, loss of lives, destruction of livelihoods, food shortages, and rising unemployment due to farmlands being washed away,” he lamented.

Comrade Mulade criticised the governors for allegedly turning the ecological fund into a looting spree through the creation of what he termed “political Flood Management Committees”, which, he claimed, were tools for misappropriating funds meant to address flooding.

“It is imperative to state that the failure of government at all levels is one of the major causes of the recurring floods, loss of lives, and destruction of property in the Niger Delta.

“Despite the huge ecological investments in the region, the funds are often diverted by political elites,” he said.

He further asserted that political interference and corruption have hindered the governors from implementing proper measures to combat the crisis.

“Instead of prioritising strategic flood control measures, they attempt to mask their failure and mismanagement by setting up political committees tasked with overseeing flood impacts.

“These committees become avenues for siphoning millions of naira under the guise of erecting temporary IDP camps—often without basic facilities such as potable water, sanitation, or hygienic environments.

“There are no proper drainage systems, and natural waterways have been blocked due to unregulated building on watercourses and widespread deforestation,” he added.

Mulade, therefore, called for the establishment of dedicated flood and ecological management agencies in the Niger Delta to ensure proper use of ecological funds and implementation of effective solutions.

“The Niger Delta states must create agencies with specific responsibilities to manage ecological funds and oversee the construction of stormwater dam systems, reopening of blocked drainage systems, and restoration of natural waterways,” he concluded.