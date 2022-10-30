Niger Delta Frontiers to Soso: Stop harassing Harrysong

A group, Niger Delta Frontiers (NDF), has fired a note of warning to music executive, Soso Soberekon, to desist from further harassing music star, Harrysong.

It is recalled that Soberekon and Harrysong have been at each other’s throats following an allegation by Harrysong that Soberekon planned to assassinate him in Port Harcourt.

While Harrysong was arrested by the police and released after 24 hours after apologising to Sosoberekon and made a public video where he withdrew the allegation, the NDF said they observed that Harrysong was still being harassed.

In a statement released by the director of the group, Ambassador Payebo, obtained by R on Friday, the group said it has observed with keen attention the needless threats and inhuman treatment being meted out to one of the illustrious sons of Niger Delta, a music genius, Harrysong.

According to the statement, the group pointed out that it will be unfair on their part if such provocative action orchestrated by Soso Soberekon against Harrysong is not condemned by the umbrella body of the Niger-Delta Frontiers.

“We could not just sit down and watch our son being dragged by Soberekon, and his diaspora accomplices continue to threaten and drag Harrysong in the mud simply because he refused to make him (Soso) his Manager.

“We cannot fold our arms as Soso and his cohort keep witch-hunting Harrysong to the point that he no longer feels safe in Lagos.





“We condemn in strong terms all attacks on Harrysong whom we regard as the Music Emperor of Africa by Soso and his ilks and we thereby warn that such threat should stop forthwith, as we will not hesitate to fight back if this persists.

“The Niger-Delta Frontiers is constituted of Notable Kingdom Youth leaders/X Militants Agitators and membership drawn from Delta, Edo, Bayelsa, Ondo and River states and we want to state categorically that any further attack or abuse on Harrysong will be resisted fiercely.”