Niger CP visits Police Training School Minna, encourages recruits on hard work

The Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, CP Adamu Abdullahi Elleman, on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, paid an official visit to the Police Training School (PTS), Minna, where he addressed 371 recruits undergoing basic Police Constable training.

Upon arrival, the Commissioner was received with a guard of honour at the sentry post and warmly welcomed by the Commandant of the school, ACP Yunusa Isa Wakili, and his management team.

In his welcome address, ACP Wakili appreciated the CP for taking time to visit the institution and briefed him on the progress of the current training cycle.

“The recruits have completed three months of training, which began on April 12, 2025. They have written their basic examinations and are set to commence intermediate exams on July 2,” the Commandant said.

“We are proud of their commitment and urge your office to assist in addressing some of the infrastructural and logistical challenges we face.”

Responding, CP Elleman expressed gratitude for the reception and commended the Commandant and instructors for their efforts.

“I would have loved to come earlier, but official responsibilities kept me occupied,” he noted.

“Nonetheless, I am deeply impressed by what I have seen. The discipline, order, and appearance of the recruits—even amid challenges like water scarcity—speak volumes.”

He assured the school that the Command would take necessary steps to address the water issue and other identified challenges.

“I am impressed by your appearance and conduct, despite the obvious challenges you face,” CP Elleman told the recruits.

“This shows resilience, and I assure you that the issue of water supply will be addressed promptly.”

The Commissioner emphasized the importance of discipline in policing, urging the instructors to ensure the recruits are properly groomed in all areas of law enforcement.

“This training is your foundation. You must be drilled thoroughly. Learn the values of professionalism, loyalty, and patriotism. These are what will guide you when you eventually serve in the Force,” he said.

Citing the excellent display by officers during the recent Police Day parade, the CP encouraged the recruits to emulate their seniors.

“We were proud of our officers on that parade ground. I expect the same, if not more, from you,” he added.

“Study hard, stay focused, and always remember that you represent the image of the Nigeria Police Force wherever you go.”

He reminded them of the importance of obeying the chain of command and urged them to channel complaints or issues through appropriate lines of authority.

“I am here as a father figure to bless you and encourage you. Remain steadfast and responsible. You are privileged to be among the few selected from thousands of applicants,” CP Elleman concluded.

The visit also featured an inspection of the school’s facilities, including classrooms, hostels, the administrative block, kitchen, and dining hall.

Following the inspection, CSP Margaret Joseph, the Administrative Officer of the training school, delivered a vote of thanks.

“This visit means a lot to us. It’s been a long time since we had this level of high-profile attention. Your presence today is both inspiring and encouraging,” she said.

The Commissioner wrapped up the visit by signing the school’s visitor’s register and reaffirming his commitment to the welfare of recruits.

“The future of the Force depends on what you do with these young men and women,

their training must reflect the ideals of excellence, discipline, and service to the nation,” he told the school staff.