Niger CP, stakeholders meet to address security situation in Lapai

The Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, CP Adamu Abdullahi Elleman, met with stakeholders in Lapai for on-the-spot assessment of security situations in the area on Thursday.

CP Elleman was received by DPO Lapai Div. SP Elisha Robinson and the Council Chairman, Hon. Muhammad Musa Kirikpo.

The visit was aimed at assessing the security situation in Lapai, and ensuring that the atmosphere remains calm amidst investigation of all incidents that occurred and emplacing adequate measures for proactiveness and effective policing service delivery.

The CP visited His Royal Highness, the Emir of Lapai, Alhaji (Engr.)Umaru Bago Tafida III, who noted the visit of the Commissioner of Police as well-timed.

Consequently, a stakeholders meeting was held in the palace on security issues in Lapai, based on the recent happenings between the students of IBBUL and the locals, which led to the closure of the Institution by the State Governor.

The stakeholders include the emirate council members, council chairman, top government officials, the school management, security personnel, student union members amongst others stakeholders who assembled in the palace and discussed the causes of the incidents in the area and proffered possible solutions to avoid reoccurrence and to facilitate the reopening of the university for academic activities.

In the course of discussion, part of issues identified as possible causes of the incidents include lack of adequate accommodation for students in the school, poor community relation with the school, inadequate security presence, extravagant lifestyles of some students which attracts undesirable elements, communication gap between key stakeholders and lack of cooperation from the school to verify the identity of bonafide students of the institution.

Possible solutions proffered include, presence of security operatives in the school for immediate intervention, improvement on the relationship between the community, the school and the students, protection of off-campus lodges by landlords and cooperation between landlords and the school authorities, as well as in-house clearance by the school to fish out non-students such as expelled/withdrawn ones and use of surveillance for intelligence gathering.

The CP in his remarks, assured that intelligence-led investigation is being carried out to ensure that perpetrators of crimes in the area are arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

He encouraged the stakeholders on community policing, through the engagement of more vigilante men who would be supervised by the DPO so as to enhance prompt response, encourage community participation and deter criminally minded individuals. He further advised that landlords should engage security men, such as vigilante to protect various lodges in order to prevent further incidents of theft and robbery.

Immediately after this meeting, the CP returned to Minna and convened officers’ conference during which he reviewed security situations in the State and directed officers on professionalism and supervision towards ensuring prompt response and enhanced police service delivery.

