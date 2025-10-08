Niger CP receives 232 new Police constables

…urges professionalism, discipline

The Niger State Police Command has received 232 newly passed-out police constables from the Police Training School, Minna, on Wednesday.

The officers were part of the 370 recruits from the 2022/2023 Batch ‘B’ who successfully completed six months of basic training and passed out on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

On behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, CP Adamu Abdullahi Elleman, the new constables were received and addressed by DCP Ibrahim Adamu and DCP Aminu Garba.

During the address, the Commissioner of Police congratulated and welcomed the new officers to the command.

He commended the Inspector General of Police and the Police Service Commission for deploying additional manpower to the state, noting that the move would enhance the command’s ability to provide quality policing across Niger State.

The new officers were reminded of the significance of the police uniform and the responsibilities that come with it.

He advised them to uphold professionalism, discipline, and integrity in the discharge of their duties.

He also charged them to adhere strictly to the Police manuals, the rule of law, and standard operating procedures, while exercising sound judgment when required.

The Commissioner urged the new constables to apply the knowledge gained during training in their respective divisions, avoid corruption and unprofessional conduct, and warned that any misconduct would attract disciplinary action.

He concluded by encouraging them to be good ambassadors of the Nigeria Police Force and of the nation as a whole.

