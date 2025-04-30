Niger CP presents over N21.6m to families of fallen officers

As part of the Inspector General of Police’s welfare schemes, the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, CP Adamu Abdullahi Elleman, has presented cheques amounting to twenty-one million, six hundred and four thousand, eight hundred and ninety-one naira, sixty-five kobo (₦21,604,891.65) to thirteen family members and next of kin of deceased police officers under the Force’s Group Life Assurance Scheme, among other benefits.

During the presentation, the Commissioner of Police was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, DCP Falade A. Michael, and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Administration, DCP Aminu M. Garba.

In his remarks, the DCP Operations, speaking on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, welcomed the families of the deceased officers and expressed his condolences.

He appreciated the Inspector General of Police for his compassion in remembering the families and loved ones of officers who died in active service to the nation, urging them to accept the financial support as a form of relief.

He prayed that God would meet the bereaved at their points of need and bless the work of their hands.

Finally, he expressed gratitude to the recipients and wished them safe travels to their respective destinations, conveying the deepest condolences of the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, and the entire Nigeria Police Force.

