Niger: Court remands four suspects for alleged culpable homicide

The Chief Magistrate Court number two has ordered the remand of four suspects for alleged attempts to commit culpable homicide.

The Presiding Chief Magistrate, Hajiya Rahmatu Adamu Gado who gave the order said her court has no Jurisdiction to try the offence as the charge is capital in nature.

The defendants are Sha’ibu Usman, Mohammed Ibrahim, Alhaji Sunsuda Santali and Liman Kudu, all residents of Kudu in Mokwa Local government area of Niger.

They were standing trial on four-count charges of Criminal Conspiracy, house trespass, attempt to commit an offence of culpable homicide, mischief, and theft.

According to the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Aliyu Yakubu Kuta told the court that the four count charges were punishable under section 60,349,327 and 386 of the Niger State penal code law.

In a Charge Sheet marked CMC/2/CR/46/2025 made available in court and obtained by the Nigerian Tribune, one Sarki Garkuwa, Tanko Usman, jointly reported at the senior Magistrate court number Seven in Minna High Court Complex, that on the 6th of May, 2025 at about 8:20 hours, “You Sha’ibuUsman, Mohammed Ibrahim, Suntura Santali and Liman Kudu trespassed into his house and destroyed his house, stole his cash amount of three million naira(N3 million ) and beat him to a pulp.”

When the charges were read to them by the Presiding Chief Magistrate, Hajiya Rahmatu Adamu Gado, they all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

At this point, the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Aliyu Yakubu Kuta, told the court that the investigation into the case is still ongoing and prayed the court for a new date and requested the court to remand the defendants in Correctional Custody.

The defense counsel, Barrister Abubakar Sadiq Buhari made an oral application for their bail.

The Presiding Chief Magistrate, Hajiya Rahmatu Adamu Gado told him to come with a motion to formally apply for their bail and she ordered their remand in Correctional Custody.

She then adjourned the case to the 17th of July 2025 for further hearing of the matter.