The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission has restated its commitment to US military force in restoring the ousted democratically elected President of the Republic of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum to power.

The President of the Commission, Dr Omar Touray, while briefing the media to throw light on the position of ECOWAS in the Niger crises, also expressed worries that military intervention was fast creeping back into Africa and that it was time to end the contagion.

Touray however assured the people of Niger that the regional body was concerned about their welfare as it worked towards restoring civilian rule and political stability in the country.

Touray while expressing disappointment over the current development in the Republic of Niger also added that the list of attempted coups d’état in the region is one coup too many and resolved that it was time to end the contagion.”

“The situation in Niger was particularly unfortunate as it came at a time the country was doing comparatively well in terms of security and economic growth.”

Justifying the planned deployment of military force to reinstate Bazoum, Touray tasked those challenging the legality of the decision of ECOWAS Heads of State to do more research on the issue.

He frowned that in spite of numerous provisions against the military government and sanctions provided in the various articles and charters in the region, the decision to deploy military against the junta has been taken out of context and repeatedly misrepresented in the media as a declaration of war against Niger Republic or a planned invasion of the country.

“It is even tragic that some influential persons in the community have promoted this narrative which has been hyped in social media as the gospel truth. These persons have conveniently ignored the strenuous efforts of the community to engage with the junta to reverse the attempted coup.

“For the avoidance of doubt, let me state unequivocally that ECOWAS has neither declared war on the people of Niger nor is there a plan, as it is being purported, to ‘invade’ the country.

“The ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government has only activated a full-scale application of sanctions which includes the use of legitimate force to restore constitutional order. Never has ECOWAS indicated it.

“In the interim, the region is employing other elements of its instruments and engaging with the military authorities as can be attested to by the several missions that have been fielded to the country and our joint efforts with our partners, including the African Union and the UN.





“We are hopeful that these diplomatic efforts will yield the desired outcome and make it unnecessary for the deployment of the force. Nonetheless, preparations continue towards making the force ready for deployment.

“Consequently, the technical arms of the decision-making organs, which include the Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff have also been directed to prepare the community enforcement mechanism in case it becomes compelling to deploy the force.”

Touray added that the decision of the Heads of State and Government to activate the clause providing for the application of legitimate force in Niger was reached only after dialogue failed.

“We are deeply concerned about the well-being of the people and the country. Historically, military administrations have not demonstrated any capacity to better deal with complex political, social and security challenges.

“Let me reiterate that the decision of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, which is currently chaired by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is to work for the peaceful restoration of civilian rule in Niger Republic without any delay and to use all the instruments at the disposal of ECOWAS towards the attainment of this goal.”

