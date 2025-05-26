Niger community leader, two others in prison for stealing solar borehole

A Minna Chief Magistrate Court has ordered the remand of a Community leader of Shanu village in Chanchaga local government Area of Niger State, Abdullahi Inuwa and two members of his community in Correctional Custody for theft of Solar Motorised Borehole provided for the benefit of his Community.

It was learnt that the community leader along with his two other subjects vandalised the community’s Borehole valued at N5 million and sold it to a scavenger (‘Yan gwangwani) at the rate of N950,000.

Arraigning them in court, the police slammed them with four count charges which according to the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Bello Mohammed Beji, included Criminal Conspiracy, Mischief, Theft and Criminal Misappropriation.

According to the Police Prosecutor, the four-count charges were punishable under sections 97,327,286 and 309 of the Penal Code.

On the 12th of May, 2025, a formal complaint was lodged before the Minna Chief Magistrate Court Number One situated at the High Court headquarters in Minna, by five members of the community that “you Alhaji Abdullahi Inuwa (Mai Anguwa), Adamu Ibrahim, Isyaku Tanko Hadiza Ladidi Abubakar all of Dutsen-kuran Gwari village and one Daddy Jamilu now at large, conspired among yourselves and made away with one Motorized Solar Borehole motor and panels.

“The Motorized Solar Borehole situated at Kwasau, donated by Niger State Government for the benefit of Kwasau community, but you conspired among yourselves and sold it to a scavenger (Dan gwangwani) at the rate of N950, 000.”

When the charges were read to them by the Presiding Chief Magistrate, Hajiya Ummulkhatum Mohammed, they all pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Bello Mohammed told the court that investigation into the case is ongoing and the police are still on the trail of the remaining suspects that are on the run.

He thereby prayed the Court for adjournment and asked the Court to remand them in Correctional Custody pending the arrest of the fleeing suspects.

The Presiding Chief Magistrate, Hajiya Ummulkhatum Mohammed then granted the prayers of the Prosecutor and adjourned the case to 27th of June while she ordered for their remand at the Minna Federal Correctional Custody.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE