Niger: COAS visits troops after bloody encounter with terrorists

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has departed for Niger to visit troops of the Nigerian Army and assess the recent security situation in the area following recent encounter with terrorists in the area.

The visit comes after a fierce battle between troops and terrorists which resulted in significant casualties on both sides.

A credible source at Army Headquarters confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the COAS was expected to meet with troops and commanders to assess the situation and provide guidance on how to intensify the fight against terrorism.

The COAS has vowed to ensure that the military does everything possible to protect lives and property, and to defeat the terrorist groups that have been terrorising communities in the region.

The visit is also expected to boost the morale of troops who have been battling terrorists in the region.

The military has been working tirelessly to restore peace and security in the area, and Lt-Gen. Oluyede’s visit is seen as a demonstration of the Army’s commitment to supporting its troops and ensuring their safety.

The COAS’ visit is expected to shape the military’s strategy in the region, with a focus on enhancing security measures and protecting civilians.

The Nigerian army’s efforts to defeat terrorism in Niger and beyond will be reignited with Oluyede’s leadership playing a key role in guiding troops on the ground.