Niger celebrates National Police Day with community outreach, sanitation, others

The Niger State Police Command commemorated National Police Day with a series of community outreach activities, including stakeholder engagements such as town hall meetings, community clean-up exercises with police personnel across various divisions, school outreach programs with the POCACOV team, free medical services by the police medical team, and a walkathon.

These activities began on April 2, 2025, following the directive from the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, CP Adamu Abdullahi Elleman, to Area Commanders and DPOs to organise these events in celebration of National Police Day.

According to a press statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Niger State, SP Wasiu Abiodun, the community outreach activities were carried out as planned.

All Area Commanders and DPOs held meetings and interactive sessions with various stakeholders in their areas, followed by sanitation exercises.

The statement also highlighted that the police medical team provided free medical services to members of the public.

On April 2, 2025, the medical team was stationed at the Central Police Station in Minna, and then moved to Bosso Division on April 3 and Tudun-Wada Division on April 4, where they offered medical assistance.

Abiodun reported that the turnout was impressive, with the public expressing appreciation for the police efforts.

On April 4, 2025, the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) team, led by Barr. Muhammad Isah, alongside the Police Public Relations Unit, visited Police Secondary School in Minna to sensitize students on issues such as cultism, thuggery, indecent dressing, rape, and drug/substance abuse.

Additionally, on April 5, 2025, the Commissioner of Police led senior officers and personnel on a roadwork exercise dubbed “Walkathon for National Police Day.”

The walk began at the State Police Headquarters in Dutsen-Kura, Minna, and proceeded along Government House Road to ETB Junction, before returning to the State Headquarters via GRA.

During the walk, the Commissioner of Police emphasised that the police are the friends of the people, dedicated to protecting lives and property and ensuring public safety.

He assured the public that, as a new CP in the Command, he would build on existing successes and ensure that criminal elements are driven out of Niger State.

He urged potential criminals to reconsider their actions and either reform or leave the state.

