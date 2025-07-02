Niger: CAN donates food items to Mokwa flood victims

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has donated food items to survivors of the recent flood disaster in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State.

While presenting the relief materials at the Office of the Deputy Governor, Comrade Yakubu Garba, the CAN President, His Eminence, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, expressed deep sorrow over the magnitude of destruction caused by the flood, adding that “we share in the pain it has inflicted on the affected communities.”

Represented by the CAN Vice President, Rev. Dr. Stephen Baba Panya, called on various groups and governments to see the tragic incident as a reminder of “our collective responsibility to support one another during times of distress”.

He noted that the donation of food items was a demonstration of love and solidarity with the victims, especially those directly affected by the disaster.

According to him, “we are here to express our heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Niger State, particularly the Mokwa region and those who lost their relatives, homes and the displacement of many families.

“As CAN, our efforts are aimed at complementing the interventions of the federal and state governments, emergency agencies, well-meaning Nigerians, and other humanitarian partners.

“As a Body, we will continue to lift Niger State in our prayers just as the Book of Psalm chapter 146 verse 1 says, ‘God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble,” he declared.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Deputy Governor, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Barrister Mairo Mohammed Mann, commended CAN’s gesture and assured that the relief items would be properly utilised.

Barrister Mann noted that the state government has already redeemed it’s pledge of N1 billion and has begun with the disbursement of one million Naira to each of the affected households.

Meanwhile, some of the Items donated include 20 bags of maize, 20 bags of guinea corn, five bags of beans.

Also present at the event were the state Vice Chairman CAN, Rev. Marcus Joshua and other CAN executives in the state, the Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Hon. Abdullahi Baba Arah, and other officials from the Ministry of Humanitarian Office and emergency response agencies.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE