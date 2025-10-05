Niger, Benin Republic sign multi- billion dollars agriculture deal

The Niger State Government has entered into a multi-billion-dollar agreement with the Republic of Benin for the large-scale production of cotton, maize, and soybean.

In what is being described as a groundbreaking move to transform West Africa’s agricultural landscape, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Cotonou, with Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago representing Niger State, while Jean Patrick Yekpe, CEO of Sonama AG Mech Ltd., signed on behalf of the Beninese government.

The initiative, titled the “Cotton Common Platform Project,” aims to boost cotton production to 450,000 tonnes in the Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State by 2030. Benin Republic will provide technical expertise, drawing from its successful agricultural model to ensure high-yield cultivation.

In addition to cotton, the project will cover the production of maize and soybeans across an estimated 550,000 hectares of land, with a phased rollout beginning at 20,000 hectares and expanding to 450,000 hectares over the next five years.

Governor Bago described the agreement as “remarkable and unprecedented,” expressing gratitude to the Beninese government for its collaboration and commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for empowering sub-national governments to engage directly with international investors.

He emphasized that the project is expected to create over one million jobs, promote mechanized farming, and establish a sustainable agricultural ecosystem through crop rotation and irrigation.

The partnership will also include the establishment of 55 technical centres to train agronomists, mechanics, and drivers. Benin Republic will leverage Niger State’s vast land resources to initiate joint agricultural research and enhance market systems.

ALSO READ:Borno CAN urges Nigerians to make right choices for national renewal

Farmers are expected to benefit from subsidized quality seeds and fertilizers, soil conservation techniques, and modern irrigation schemes.

Jean Patrick Yekpe stated that the project’s objective is to unlock Niger State’s agricultural potential and strengthen trade between both countries.

Chairman of Niger Foods, Mr. Sammy Adigun, described the initiative as a nationally significant project that will reduce food importation and generate an estimated $739 million annually. He added that plans are underway to identify suitable locations for crop production and engage with host communities.

Meanwhile, Governor Bago was warmly received in Cotonou by Benin’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, and Minister of Agriculture, Gaston Dossouhoui, marking a new chapter in regional cooperation and agricultural development.

NIGERIA TRIBUNE