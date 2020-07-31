Niger auto crash: 4 persons die, 6 injure

Niger auto crash, The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Niger Sector Command, has confirmed the death of four persons in an accident that occurred on Lambata – Minna road on Friday.

Mr Joel Dagwa, the state’s Sector Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Minna that six other persons sustained various degree of injuries.

He said that the accident, which occurred at about 23.40 hours at Kwanan Bakwai village of Gurara Local Government Area, involved a Mazda car and an articulated vehicle.

“Ten people were involved in the mishap; four were killed, 6 sustained various degree of injuries and were taken to Federal Medical Centre, Gawun Babangida, for treatment, while the four corpses were deposited at Sabon Wuse Mortuary.

He said that the truck was carrying cosmetics from Lagos to Kano, While the Mazda car overloaded with 8 passengers took off from Lambata to Minna the state capital.

The sector commander advised motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to speed limits to avoid crashes.

He blamed the accident on speed violation and loss of control.

The sector commander said that the Corps would continue to monitor road users to guard against dangerous driving.

” We will continue to sustain our aggressive patrols across all major highways to ensure that road users adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations to avoid road accidents during and after the ongoing Sallah celebration across the state,” he said.

