Niger Assembly signs 2021 budget into law with additional N2.2bn

Niger State House of Assembly has passed into law the 2021 appropriation bill of a total of N153,412,621,775.90 from N151,240,621,776 as presented earlier with additional N2.2 billion.

Presenting the report at the plenary by the House Committee Chairman on Appropriation, Hon Bashir Lokogoma stated that after proper scrutiny of the budget presented for House’s approval of N72,583,201,831.30 as a recurrent expenditure from N72,503,201,831.

Hon. Lokogoma stated further that the capital stood at N80,829,419,944.90 from N78,737,419,945.00 which was presented by the executive.

He explained that the State High Court is to get N400 million from the initial N350 million while the Office of Auditor General of the state is to take N600 million instead of the initial N30 million which made up the recurrent figures respectively.

The Committee Chairman gave the breakdown of the capital expenditure as administrative sector N8,703,607,618.50, economic sector N54,591,303,577.68 while law and justice have N1.3 billion as earlier presented and Social sector got N16,234,508,748.72.

He observed that the current budget structure is complicated making it difficult to trace a particular capital allocation for scrutiny and for oversight.

Hon. Lokogoma noted that henceforth the names of Ministries, Departments and Agencies( MDAs) must be provided against each capital project for proper oversight while the budget was presented late that resulted in hasty scrutiny for speedy passage, just as he while thanked the house for finding them worthy to serve in that capacity.

Meanwhile the Honourable Speaker, Niger State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdullahi Bawa Wuse was represented by the Deputy Speaker representing Bida Constituency one at the presentation and passage.

He thereby applauded members of the committee for a job well done and directed the Clerk of the House to provide five clean copies to the State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello for assent.

