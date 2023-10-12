Niger State House of Assembly has passed into law the 2033 Supplementary Appropriation Bill of about N230.3billion.

The law was enacted after the bill scaled the third reading following an emergency sitting at the State House of Assembly Complex, Minna, on Wednesday.

Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulmalik Sarkin Daji explained that the budget has a capital expenditure of N211.2 billion and a recurrent expenditure of N19.08 billion.

He stated further that the N230.3 billion is expected to be financed from the following inflows: UBA facility of N187,000,000,000.00, Federal Government (FG) infrastructure loan of N42,000,000,000.00, and NCNI (Project Financing Firm) bond of N1,300,000,000.00.

According to Ssrki Dsjii, the budget will affect personnel, overhead, and viable capital projects that are in line with the government’s priorities.

He added that July 1, 2023, was the effective start of the supplementary budget implementation.

The bill was presented to the floor of the House by the Chairman of the House Standing Committee on Planning and Appropriation, the member representing Rafi Constituency, Hon. Zubairu Ismail.

The speaker expressed gratitude to members for responding to the emergency sitting to attend to the urgent need to pass the bill into law adding that it was in the best interest of the state, even as he commended the standing committee of the house, for doing thorough work before the bill presentation at the plenary

