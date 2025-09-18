Niger Assembly holds public hearing on bill to regulate scavenger, Panteka businesses

The Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulmalik Mohammed Sarkin-Daji has urged stakeholders to make meaningful contributions during a public hearing regarding a private member bill aimed at regulating the activities of scavengers, old metal dealers, and Panteka businesses in residential areas.

The public hearing was organised by the Joint House Committee on Environment and Climate Change, along with the Committee on Judiciary and Legal Matters.

The Speaker, represented by Hon. Abubakar Suleiman Gomna, the member representing Bosso Constituency, made this announcement during the public hearing held on Wednesday at the Assembly Complex in Minna.

He said, “No one operates without a law, and Niger State cannot be an exception. While we celebrate those engaged in this business, we cannot ignore the fact that some individuals may use this guise to perpetrate criminal activities.”

The Speaker emphasised that lawmakers are responsible for creating laws, but not for enforcing them. “The people involved in this business are central to the issue. What Niger State needs is an operational law. If there is an existing law, let us enhance it to ensure that it safeguards both the operators and the communities where these businesses are located,” he added.

He expressed concern over the visible activities of those using these businesses for illicit purposes, including accepting stolen goods and employing underage children to vandalise the government’s properties.

The private member bill is sponsored by Hon. Murtala Adamu Badaru, the member representing Suleja Constituency.

During his welcoming address, the Chairman of the Joint Committees on Environment and Climate Change and Judiciary and Legal Matters, Hon. Mohammed Nura Garba, Deputy Majority Leader and Member representing Agwara Constituency, welcomed stakeholders, emphasising that the gathering was essential for discussing critical issues affecting the environment, public health, and security.

He noted that the proposed law aims to tackle challenges posed by these activities and create a safer, healthier, and more livable environment for citizens.

The Joint Committee Chairman encouraged open and constructive dialogue, stating, “Your input is invaluable in shaping the future of our state and ensuring the well-being of our citizens.”

In their separate goodwill messages, the Chairman of the House Standing Committee on Judiciary and Legal Matters, Hon. Engr. Abdulrahmah Bala Gambo, PhD (Borgu), and the Private Member Bill sponsor, Hon. Murtala Adamu Badaru (Suleja), acknowledged the dual nature of scavenging and metal trading.

They highlighted that while these activities provide jobs and contribute to recycling, unregulated practices have resulted in theft, insecurity, trespassing, environmental hazards, and public nuisance.

They stated that lawmakers must find a balance between protecting public interests and securing livelihoods. “We should not allow criminal elements to hide under the guise of scavengers. We must acknowledge that thousands of families depend on this trade for survival,” they said.

The bill seeks to regulate and, where necessary, restrict these activities in residential areas by establishing safer and more controlled practices.

Stakeholders, including the Police Commissioner for Niger State, CP Adamu Abdullahi Elema, (represented by CSP Jude Inaddeous Akaeze), Dr. Abubakar Sadeq Musa (Permanent Secretary, Environment and Climate Change), Hajiya Hadiza Abdulrazaq (representative of the Permanent Secretary of Justice), and Alhaji Mohammed Ahmed Ali (Chairman, Association of Scrap Dealers), commended the leadership and members of the 10th Assembly, as well as the sponsor of the Private Member Bill.

They assured the Committees of their support for the swift passage of the Bill into law, which will address the challenges posed by scavengers, old metal dealers,and Panteka businesses within residential areas of the state.

