Niger Assembly call for help as bandits take over Paikoro LG

Members of the Niger State House of Assembly have sent a passionate appeal to the state government to, as a matter of urgency, intervene as over 20 communities in Paikoro Local Government Area of the state have been taken over invaded by armed bandits suspected to be terrorists and insurgent groups

They made the appeal in a motion raised last Thursday in a plenary under matters of public importance brought pursuant to Order 8 Rule 5 of Niger State House of Assembly Standing Order, 2019 by a member representing Paikoro Constituency, Hon Suleiman Rabiu.

Rabiu noted that the inadequate security personnel in the area gave room to several hours of attack without any intervention, leaving the people helpless and in fear of more attacks.

The lawmaker stated that the affected communities are Ishau, Beiji, Yanke, Kurmin Giwa, Goto-rishi, Goto-kurmi, Kukawu, Dakolo, Amale, Shinagwa, Mutan-Daya, Nami, Kuna, Zubakpere, Gidan Kafinta, Ekwaboh, Tunga Garba, Gwajau, Zonkolo, Gwalami-Gwari, Gwalami-koro, Kushiri, and Pape amongst others.

The House, however, called on the executive arm of government to provide adequate security in Paikoro Local Government Areas and other parts of the state affected by insecurity.

The House thereby asked the state government to without further delay, provide succour to victims of the bandits attacks, following the victims being rendered homeless, stranded and vulnerable.

