Niger approves construction of 2.2km road, adds Fulfulde to official broadcasting languages
Niger State Government has approved the construction of 2.24Km Musa Abubakar-Bosso City Hotel-Pyata junction road at the cost of over N951 Million.
Making the disclosure was the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructural Development, Alhaji Mamman Musa during the post council briefing at the Government House Minna.
The Commissioner explained that the road when completed will provide access road to Bosso Dam and it is also part of the state government’s contribution to a German Milk and Cheese Manufactory company under construction in the Bosso area.
Alhaji Musa said the road construction which is to be completed in five months, was to be funded under funds for special projects in the 2022 budget.
Similarly, the state government has included Fulfulde to broadcasting languages in the state.
The Commissioner for Information and Strategy Dr. Emmanuel Musa, stated this while briefing journalists on some of the resolutions of the state Council.
The Commissioner also disclosed that the F.M transmission station located in Chanchaga will be relocated to Maitumbi for security reason, pointing out that government will continue to make every effort that will ensure a good and quality service delivery by all the state owned media outlets.