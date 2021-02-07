Niger: APGA candidate declared winner of Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency re-run election

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, Shehu Sale Slow, has been declared winner of the just concluded re-run election of Magama /Rijau Federal Constituency conducted by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Niger State on Saturday.

INEC Returning Officer from the Usman Danfodio University Sokoto, Professor Yahaya Tanko Baba, who announced the results in Rijau Local Government Council described the exricise as a huge success.

Prof. Yahaya explained that candidate of APGA polled 22,905 votes to emerge winner of the re run election.

He defeated his closest rival of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Emmanuel Alamu, who scored 22,507 votes.

Alhhaji Shehu was before now a member of All Progressives Congress (APC) and represented the constituency at the House of Representatives before he decamped to APGA.

He however lost the contest for the same position in the 2019 general elections to an APC candidate.

The Supreme Court judgement however quashed the election of APC candidate over an allegation that the candidate did not resign from his job and also excempted the party from contesting Saturday’s re-run election.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in charge of Niger State Prof. Sam Egwu commended the electorate for their peaceful conduct during the election.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.