Niger APC guber candidate moves to reconcile with state executive council members

In a bid to emerge victorious in the 2023 governorship elections in the state, the Gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Umar Mohammed Bago and his entourage visited members of the state executive council at the Government House, Minna, shortly after the weekly council meeting on Wednesday.

According to the state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, who was represented by his Deputy, Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, reconciling all aggrieved members of the party after the primary election is key, pointing out that doing so would help in achieving victory at the next general elections.

He expressed optimism that the move for reconciliation would be successful.

Earlier, the APC gubernatorial candidate, who is also the Federal lawmaker representing Chanchaga Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Abuja, Hon. Bago explained that his visit was to reconcile with aggrieved members of the party and officially unveil his running mate to the council members.

The gubernatorial candidate who appreciated Governor Abubakar Sani Bello for providing a level playing ground for the primary election appealed to all members of the party to put the issue of the primary elections behind them and forge ahead in unity so as to achieve success in the 2023 election.

He assured them that he owe no grudge against anyone and urged all aggrieved members to sheath their swords and do away with every bickering, adding that the task ahead can only be achieved when they all come together as a force.

Hon. Bago acknowledged that the council members are critical stakeholders, hence the need to identify with them assuring that he will continue with the reconciliation move until the desired result is achieved.

He thereby presented his running mate, Comrade Yakubu Garba to the council members.

Also speaking, APC Zonal Vice Chairman, North Central, Alhaji Mu’azu Bawa Mohammed said that the state conducted one of the best gubernatorial primary and was applauded by the national body.

He urged all aggrieved members to come together and support their gubernatorial candidate who he said has a good campaign plan.

Other speakers including the state APC Chairman, Hon. Haliru Zakari Jikantoro and the Chairman of the Commissioners Forum, Mamman Musa also highlighted the need for all party members to be on the same page.

They assured of their support for the success of the party in the state.

Recall that Governor Abubakar Sani Bello had recently initiated reconciliation of all aggrieved members of the party in an effort to unite members for victory in the 2023 general elections.