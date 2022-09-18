Niger APC guber candidate expresses support for 35% UN affirmative action for women

A gubernatorial candidate on the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress ( APC) in the 2023 Governorship election in Niger State, Hon. Umar Muhammad Bago has promised to implement the 35 per cent United Nations ( UN ) affirmative action for women.

Hon. Bago, who is also an incumbent member of the House of Representatives, representing Chanchaga Federal Constituency of Niger State at the National Assembly, Abuja gave the promise when he received a delegation from Convener and National Coordinator of Progressive Ambassadors for Tinubu/Shettima 2023, (PATS4BATS 2023), Hajiya Aisha Umar Halilu in Abuja.

According to him, “I am in politics to support the people with dividends of democracy, especially the plights of women who work tirelessly from morning till night to support the entire family.

“I support the 35percent United Nations affirmative action on Women for political and other appointments, as there are professional women in many fields of human endeavour, ranging from medicine, engineering and humanities.

“I call on Women to vote for my party’s Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Sanator Kashim Shettima for President and Vice President respectively and me as Governor of Niger State as well as other candidates of the APC in the forthcoming 2023 general elections in the country for Nigerians to yield the dividends of democracy,” he said.

In her response, Hajiya Aisha Umar Halilu said, “I am leading this delegation to show our support for you with regards to your track record of empowering the people, especially Women.

“This is why this group is willing to campaign for your success at the polls to be the next Executive Governor of Niger State and lead the state to even growth and development.” Said Hajiya Aisha Umar Halilu.

She said that they would redouble their efforts in sensitizing women, especially in rural areas to secure their permanent voters’ cards for them to exercise their civic responsibility to vote for the Presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, Honourable Umar Bago as the Governor of Niger State other candidates of the party in the next year’s general elections.

Hajiya Aisha Umar Halilu and her delegation said they have been mobilizing women to support Hon.Umar Bago for the development of the state which has abundant human and natural resources.

The group later inaugurated the gubernatorial candidate, Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago as the Ambassador of PATS4BATS 2023 and said that he will not relent in supporting women’s emancipation.

It would be recalled that the wife of the running mate to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Hajiya Nana Kashim Shettima has already been made the Grand Patron of the association.