Niger APC guber candidate expresses support for 35% UN affirmative action for women
A gubernatorial candidate on the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress ( APC) in the 2023 Governorship election in Niger State, Hon. Umar Muhammad Bago has promised to implement the 35 per cent United Nations ( UN ) affirmative action for women.
- Day My Husband Grabbed A Pistol And Threatened To Shoot Me —22-Year-Old Mother Of Five Nabbed For Robbery
- SOS-SAM: Buhari’s Lamentation In Owerri
- Niger APC guber candidate expresses support for 35% UN affirmative action for women