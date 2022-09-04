Niger APC guber candidate donates N10m, agriculture, inputs to 500 farmers

A Gubernatorial Candidate on the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress ( APC) in Niger State, Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago, on Saturday in Minna, distributed farm inputs and implements estimated at several millions of naira to about 500 farmers across the 25 Local Government Areas of the state as part of his empowerment programme.

And in addition to the distributions of the farm inputs and implements, Hon Bago, who is also a member of the House of Representatives, representing Chanchaga Federal Constituency of Niger State at the National Assembly Abuja, also donated the sum of N10 million to the beneficiaries as starter-packs with the view to empower them to alleviate their sufferings and be self-reliant.

Speaking at the event, with the theme: “Capacity Building on Agricultural Best Practices and Start-Up Packs for Women and Youths in Chanchaga Federal Constituency in Niger State, in collaboration with the Federal College of Horticulture Dadin Kowa, Gombe State, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development as well as Endo System International, Bago noted that “the empowerment programme is a collective effort between the Federal College of Horticulture Dadin-kowa and me, Endo System International as well as Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.”

He, however, explained that 20 people each from the 25 local government areas of Niger state were expected to benefit from the farm inputs and implements in addition to another N20,000 each for 500 farmers from the 25 LGAs in the state.

Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago who emphasized that he has been providing such support and assistance to farmers for seven years in parts of the state also cautioned the beneficiaries against selling the farm inputs and implements meant to improve and enhance their economic status.

Earlier in his remarks at the occasion, the Provost Federal College of Horticulture Dadin Kowa, Gombe State, represented by Malam Abdulrahman Abubakar, said the initiative “is capable of generating employment to many youths roaming about the streets in the state as well as reduction of social vices.”

Also, the APC Chairman in Niger State, Alhaji Haliru Zakari Jikantoro gave an assurance that the beneficiaries will utilize them for their own benefits.

Some of the beneficiaries, Salawu Ahmed and Aisha Ibrahim, expressed appreciation for the laudable Programme and assured that they would use the water pumps, spraying machine, and all other farm inputs and implements presented to them judiciously in order to alleviate their sufferings and be self-reliant.