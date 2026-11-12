Niger: APC flags off campaign as Bago assures Tinubu of party’s support

Niger State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially flagged off its presidential and governorship campaigns ahead of 2027 general elections, calling on party supporters to mobilise voters for candidates contesting on its platform.

Governor Umaru Bago made the call during the campaign flag-off ceremony in Minna, where he expressed confidence in the party’s prospects, citing the large turnout of supporters at the event.

Bago urged party faithful to vote for all APC candidates in the forthcoming elections, stressing the need for a united effort to secure victory for the party at all levels.

The governor, who is also the North Central Zonal Coordinator of the party, assured President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that the party had put necessary strategies in place to mobilise support for his re-election, adding that the state chapter was committed to securing electoral support for both the president and other APC candidates.

He said, “I must appreciate members of the party for their support, resilience, and confidence in the APC.”

In his remarks, the Director-General of the APC Campaign Council and former Nigerian Ambassador to South Africa, Ahmed Musa Ibeto, said the development projects executed by the Bago administration across the state were evidence of his achievements and should be sustained through a second term.

Ibeto argued that the Bago-led administration deserved another opportunity to continue and consolidate ongoing projects, noting that its interventions in road construction, employment generation, healthcare delivery, and urban renewal were among the areas highlighted as achievements of the government.

He maintained that continuity in governance would enable the administration to build on its ongoing programmes and sustain the development projects initiated across the state.