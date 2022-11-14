Niger: APC candidate declares self winner of Katcha LG poll after NSIEC declared SDP candidate winner

All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate of Katcha Local Government Council in the just concluded Niger State LG election, Hon. Musa Isyaku, has declared himself as the duly elected Chairman of the Council.

Hon Isyaku made the declaration while addressing journalists during a press briefing at the IBB Pen House, the State Secretariat of the Niger State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Monday in Minna.

He noted that he polled the highest number of votes from seven out of the 10 wards of the Local Government Council after the election results were announced by the Returning Officer of the Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC).

“Let me state categorically that I, Musa Isyaku is the duly elected Council Chairman for Katcha Local Government of the 10th November 2022 Local Government elections. I won in seven wards out of the ten and polled a total of 9,423 votes under the platform of APC as against the second-placed Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chairmanship candidate, Hon. Danlami A. Safu, that polled 4,354 votes.

“With the above pronouncement by NSIEC at Katcha Local Government headquarters that day by the Returning Officer, Mallam Kolo Ibrahim, in the presence of the Electoral Officer, Kassim Abdullahi Mazakuka alongside the three party agents of the APC, SDP and NNPP.

“The Returning Officer, Kolo Ibrahim openly announced the results, and declared me, Musa Isyaku, the APC candidate the winner of the election. I was also presented with NSIEC signed results sheet as evidence,” Musa Isyaku said.

He pointed out that he has video clips and results sheets among other pieces of evidence that he was duly elected as chairman of the council.

It would however be recalled that the NSIEC had earlier declared the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as the duly elected Chairman of Katcha Local Government Council following the conclusion of the election in the Local Government Council last Thursday in the state.