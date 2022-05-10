Niger 2023: I will consolidate on achievements of Governor Bello ― Malagi

The Chairman of Blueprint Newspapers Limited and leading governorship aspirants for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, has said he would strive, beginning from his first hundred days in office to build on the achievements of the incumbent Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello.

Addressing newsmen on Tuesday shortly after submitting his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms at the International Conference Center, Abuja, Alhaji Malagi said he was determined to build on the solid foundation already in existence in the North Central state.

While commending Governor Bello on his development strides, Malagi said given its abundant human and natural resources, he would galvanise the capacity of the people of the state to propel Niger State to an enviable position in the comity of states in Nigeria.

He said: “Our path to the development of Niger State is clear and unambiguous. I will work from my first hour in office as the Governor of Niger State to unleash potentials of our people; men, women, youth, educated and uneducated, farmers and artisans, traders and everyone else living in all parts of the state to be the best they can be under a stable and secure environment.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“My vision is to work with the solid foundation and God-given human and material resources we already possess as a state to unlock our capacity in education, agriculture, science, technology and innovation to make Niger truly frontline state in all its ramifications. So, I appeal to our delegates and to all our members in the APC family to support my vision to work for a greater Niger State.”

He assured that the Malagi ticket on the platform of the APC will guarantee victory for the party in the 2023 governorship election in Niger State.

Speaking on the various challenges confronting the state, Malagi said he was up to the task of harnessing both the natural endowment of the state and its human potential for enviable economic growth and development.

“We have analysed all and we are bringing all to the table in the interest of our communities, in the interest of our government, in the interest of Nigeria. We shall make Nigeria great, we shall make Niger State great by God’s grace.

“There’s so much plan in terms of security, you know Niger State is one of those states that are facing a serious problem with security, we have a great plan for them, we are going to work in collaboration with security agencies, in collaboration with other State governments in collaboration with the Federal Government to ensure that peace return to our community, peace return to our state, peace return to Nigeria.”

Asked about his chances of winning the ticket, he said: “I’m confident, I’m upbeat. You can see that I know I will pick up this ticket. Nigerians and Nigerlites believe in me. You can see how it is demonstrated in the way they have accompanied me to this place. We shall pick this ticket, I’m very hopeful, I’m very upbeat.”

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Niger 2023: I will consolidate on achievements of Governor Bello ― Malagi

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

Niger 2023: I will consolidate on achievements of Governor Bello ― Malagi

Niger 2023: I will consolidate on achievements of Governor Bello ― Malagi