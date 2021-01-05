NIFROP begins 21-day inter-faith prayers for Nigeria

THE National Inter-faith and Religious Organisations for Peace (NIFROP), has commenced a 21-day prayers and fasting session against agents of destabilisation and improved security in Nigeria.

The session which is also aimed at ensuring the success of the present administration kicked off at the Unity Fountain, Abuja with over 500 clerics in attendance.

The Grand Patron of NIFRPP, Archbishop Dr Julius Idiwe, in his message said there is urgent need to pray and fast so that Nigeria can overcome the demonic spirits fighting against the peace and progress of the country.

He said: “I am glad to stand before you wonderful people under the Unity Church, and Unity Masjid committed to intercede for Nigeria through our numerous programmes over the years.

“The year 2020 indeed came with its attendant challenges. We are glad that God indeed proved Himself faithful to us through our numerous interventions, and today Nigeria remains a strong and indivisible entity.

“We are also grateful to God that God saw us through despite the challenges the country faced in 2020. It is indeed the mercy of God and the pure heart that the President is using to pilot the nation’s affairs that saw us through the turbulence in the year 2020.

“My brothers and sisters, the bible in the book of 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 tells us to Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, and give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for us.

“This 21-Day Inter-Faith Intercessory Prayers for the nation and President Muhammadu Buhari in overcoming the demonic spirits fighting against the country and her people is a fulfilment of a divine mandate given by God almighty to us members of the Unity Church and Unity Masjid to continue to intercede for the country and President Muhammadu Buhari.

“For we are all aware that we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but principalities and powers in high places. We are aware of this much and why we have convoked this unique programme to usher Nigeria into a new phase of greater glory in the year 2021.”

Sheik Ahmed Hassan in his own message said the love of Nigerians for President Muhammadu Buhari also knows no bound because he is an upright man filled with the fear of Allah (SWT) in all his doings as President of the country.

“His good deeds shall not go unrewarded by Allah (SWT),” he said.

“In the name of Allah, the Beneficent, the Merciful, Allah the Generous, in His infinite mercy, will multiply the good deeds of His righteous servants up to seven hundred times as much or even more.

“Verily, Allah has recorded good and bad deeds, and He made them clear. Whoever intends to perform a good deed but does not do it, then Allah will record it as a complete good deed. If he intends to do it and does so, then Allah the Exalted will record it as ten good deeds up to seven hundred times as much or even more. If he intends to do a bad deed and does not do it, then Allah will record for him one complete good deed.”

