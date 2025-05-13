NIESV raises concerns over outdated land law, housing policies 

FRESH concerns have been raised over the outdated land and housing policies in Nigeria.

Raising this concerns in Abuja, the President of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Victor Alonge, said that outdated land and housing policies are stifling development and accessibility in the real estate sector.

He called for significant reforms to Nigeria’s land and housing regulations.

At the 55th annual conference of NIESV in Abuja, Alonge called for urgent need to revisit the Land Use Act—originally enacted in 1978.

According to him, the 40-year old land law has become a barrier to equitable land access and real estate progress.

He noted that land acquisition has remained a steep challenge for ordinary Nigerians, urging the need for a modern, inclusive system that can cater for all income groups.

Beyond land reform, Alonge bemoaned the persistent inefficiencies in the country’s housing strategies.

He called for a revamp of the National Housing Policy, criticising its lack of coherence and inadequate stakeholders’ involvement.

He argued that the existing policy often blurs the lines between affordable and social housing, resulting in initiatives that fail to serve low-income populations.

“We routinely label homes as affordable, yet they’re priced far beyond the reach of everyday workers,” he said.

Highlighting global practices, Alonge cited examples where essential service providers such as nurses and teachers are given access to centrally located housing, allowing them to live within the communities they serve.

He stressed that Nigeria needs a comparable approach to social housing that goes beyond mere rhetoric.

The NIESV president also proposed fiscal deterrents to combat property hoarding, suggesting that idle real estate should be subject to higher taxation.

He believes that when owners face steep levies on unused homes, they’re more likely to make those properties available.

Alone urged policymakers to involve industry experts in shaping future regulations, warning that without strategic and inclusive planning, the housing deficit in Nigeria might deepen.