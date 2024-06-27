The National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) has boosted the capacity of workers in tertiary institutions in the country towards addressing the challenges in the ivory towers.

The Acting Director General of NIEPA, Dr David Shofoyeke spoke during a five-day institutional management conference at its Ondo corporate headquarters.

According to a statement released after the event, the conference drew together senior administrative officers, secretaries, and clerical officers from tertiary institutions nationwide to address the pressing issues of strategic leadership, management of cultism among students in tertiary institutions, and empowering tomorrow’s public servants.

Shofoyeke explained that the conference aimed to equip participants with the skills and knowledge necessary to tackle the challenges facing tertiary education in Nigeria.

“Over the next five days, we will engage in situational reports, SWoT analysis, problem-solving, and idea exchange to develop effective strategies for addressing cultism and promoting excellence in educational management and leadership,” he explained.

The statement added, “the conference concluded with a communique focusing on a renewed commitment to excellence in educational management and leadership. It also brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including Deputy Registrars, Principal Assistant Registrars, Senior Assistant Registrars, Assistant Registrars, Secretaries, and Clerical Officers from various tertiary institutions.

“By hosting this conference, NIEPA has one again demonstrated its commitment to driving positive change and excellence in the planning and management of tertiary education in Nigeria.

“With a renewed focus on strategic leadership and collaboration, the institute is poised to make a significant impact on the nation’s educational landscape.”

Speaking, the Acting Registrar of Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti, emphasized the need for effective management and leadership in achieving institutional goals.

He commended NIEPA for providing a conducive atmosphere for learning and knowledge sharing, stressing the importance of enhanced collaboration between the two organizations.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE