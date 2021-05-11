NIEEE advises Nigerians on safety, healthy living

THE human body has said to be designed to be in a state of wellness and that the body is always striving to stay healthy, but that some factors are always the creator of diseases in human bodies.

This was the view of Mr Tony Akinyemi, who was the Guest Speaker at the Safety and Health Lecture in commemoration of the 2021 World Day for Safety and Health at Work organised virtually by the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) recently.

Akinyemi, who spoke on the topic, Understanding the Causes of Diseases, stated that the major causes of diseases in the body can be termed as D.A.T.I.I.S.S.

He explained that Deficiency, Abuse, Toxicity / Toxemia , Injury, Infections, Sedentary Living and Stress (DATIISS) are the major causes of diseases in the human body.

Akinyemi, a Nutritionist and Natural Health Advocate,said that to prevent disease, one should avoid deficiencies, eat a balanced diet and that one should not abuse one’s body. He said one should take care of It, detoxify regularly and minimise exposure to Toxins, and be safety-conscious to prevent injuries, minimise exposure to infectious agents and parasites, deworm periodically and to avoid sedentary living,

And above all, he advised Nigerians to exercise moderately regularly and to manage one’s stress appropriately and to go on regular vacations.

In his own contribution at the lecture, Mr Vitalis Onyia, the Chairman, Trans-Amadi chapter of NIEEE, posited that safe working conditions are a basic human right and a fundamental part of decent work.

Onyia, who spoke on the topic, Electrical Hazard and Safety Awareness, said the International Labour Organisation (ILO) estimates that over 2.3 million workers in the world die each year from work–related accidents and diseases, and that four per cent of the global Gross Domestic Product are lost due to accidents and poor working conditions.

According to him, electrical hazards accounts for a notable portion of these incidents, adding that lectrocution remains the fourth highest cause of industrial fatalities, according to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

Onyia stated that the extreme danger of working around electricity is that there is limited room to minimising the effect once contact has been made. He added that the effect is instantaneous, saying all it takes is one slip of the hand, a slight wrong move, or careless disregard for one seemingly small safety measure.

In his welcome speech, the National Chairman of NIEEE, Mr Kings Adeyemi said, since 2003, April 28 of every year is set aside as “World Day for Safety and Health at Work”. This, he said, was the initiative of ILO and UN.and that “Safety First” is the slogan of Electrical Engineers, being the first thing they were thought and patterned their lives in that order.

