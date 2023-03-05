Isaac Shobayo- Jos

Nigeria in Diaspora Organization (NIDO) has faulted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its

systemic failure to ensure instantaneous transmission of results to IReV at the conclusion of voting at polling units as originally planned

Addressing newsmen on its observations during the presidential and national assembly elections, the Chairman of the Organization, Dr. Ezekiel Macham, said the expectation was that after the manual input of the results into BVAS, the presiding INEC officer would immediately transmit the data into the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), as stated in the Electoral Guidelines, but added that this was not done in the polling units observed.

He pointed out that this led to tension and suspicion amongst those still present at the unit, adding that INEC officials complained of glitches in the network and that the upload would be done later.

“For example, at one of the PUs in Surulere, the voters at the polling unit became agitated and demanded that the transmission be done in their presence. This confrontation became very tense. Eventually, the presence of the police saved the day, and the INEC officers were allowed to go.