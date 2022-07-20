NIDCOM seeks constitution amendment to accommodate diaspora voting

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has sought a constitutional amendment to accommodate diaspora voting in general elections to ensure citizens abroad participate duly in the country’s leadership recruitment.

The Chairman of NIDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa at a press conference in Abuja to celebrate 2022 Diaspora day said no hope without the National Assembly amending the law as she added the commission will continue to engage the parliaments to see the need for diaspora voting.

She said it is something that has to happen because if the country is waiting for perfection, that means nothing will happen and INEC is ready.

“Now that we are doing electronic transmission of election results, it is possible. It is just to engage National Assembly more and hopefully, the parliaments would see reasons for diasporans to vote.” She added.

On National Diaspora Day Celebrations, Dabiri-Erewa said globally, it is believed especially by development experts and diaspora enthusiasts that no nation in the world will grow without its diaspora adding that the diaspora has always been a blessing to nations.

Dabiri-Erewa therefore, maintained that no nation has grown without collaboration and engagement with its diaspora citizens.

The celebration themed: “Diaspora Engagement in Global Challenging Times for National Development” is predicted as an elixir to make the best use of the difficult times brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukraine-Russia War, and national insecurity among others, to leverage on Nigerians in the Diaspora for national development and growth.





According to her: “The Federal Government of Nigeria has recognised this dedicated a special day to celebrate her Diaspora. It is a fact that the Nigerian Diaspora have the global exposure, resources, competences and skills as well as the passion and linkages to being a catalyst for National development.

“It is of a fact that in the Unites States alone, the Nigerians in Diaspora community have been adjudged the most intelligent and educated and in the United Kingdom, the smartest family, is the Nigerian.”

“A former US President Mr. Barack Obama once remarked that “if you remove the Nigerian physicians, the US health system will collapse.”

“It will interest you to note that there are over five thousand Nigerian physicians in the United States. That’s why we need to engage with them and celebrate them. They are our frontline ambassadors and best development partners.”

“Facilitate engagements among Diaspora with the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government, State Diaspora Focal point Officers (SDFPOs), the Standing Committee on Diaspora Matters (SCDM) and other Private and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) participating in the implementation of a practical framework for the effective engagement of the Diaspora for national development.” She stated.

Similarly, the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisations (NIDO UK South), Mrs Susan Waya in her remarks, reiterated that no doubts Nigerians in the Diaspora have become a critical component of county’s development strides.

Waya said: “This step is an indication of government’s interest in engaging the Diaspora in promoting national development.

“Looking at statistics and other indicators available, Nigerian Diaspora have great potentials in terms of resources and expertise in various fields to contribute positively to the development of their fatherland.

“What is required however is the creation of the necessary platform and environment to consolidate on the gains already being made.”