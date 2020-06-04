NiDCOM, Lebanese embassy collaborate to return stranded Nigerians

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) will collaborate with the Lebanese Embassy in Nigeria to return the remaining 10 stranded Nigerians back home.

NIDCOM Chairman, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, made the disclosure on Thursday during a visit to the Ambassador of Lebanon in Nigeria, Mr Houssam Diab, in Abuja.

She said that 69 Nigerians were returned successfully on May 25 with the help of the embassy and the Lebanese community in Nigeria who paid for their tickets and quarantine.

“First is that the evacuation of the Nigerians stranded in Lebanon was paid for by the Lebanese embassy and also the quarantine was paid by them so we thank them for that.

“Also 10 Nigerians were left behind and the ambassador had explained that nine had cases of theft and one had case of murder and they are undergoing judicial process.

“But he had assured us that whatever the allegation against them they will speed up the process to finish the judicial intervention and they will return,’’ she said.

Dabiri-Erewa explained that the two bodies are also working on the area of maltreatment of some Nigerians working in Lebanon.

“I am so glad with the major decision taken by Lebanese government which is to stop visas for workers until we have proper agencies that will be documented with the Ministry of Labour.

“So that if you are going to work you will work with proper terms and conditions. So we are now talking about how to manage migration which will be done legally.

“Interested persons can work in Lebanon legally without the fear of being maltreated,’’ she said.

Speaking earlier, Diab said that the evacuation of 69 stranded Nigerians citizens was successful with the help of Lebanese community in Nigeria who paid for their tickets and quarantine.

He also added that the collaboration of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nigerian Embassy in Lebanon also made the process smooth for the returnees.

“We were able to bring back 69 Nigerians citizens stranded in Lebanon two weeks ago. I have to stress that the Lebanese community has always gone out of its way to give back to their second country Nigeria and to the Nigerians that have adopted them as their own, and this is one of many palliative measures we have taken lately,’’ he said.

He explained that the government of Lebanon had stopped all domestic staffs work visas to discourage maltreatment of Nigerians by agencies and employers.

“Our government has stopped all domestic visas to help discourage helpers being abused and maltreated by their agencies and employers.

“So we want to work closely to get an agreement with the Ministry of Labour for a legal and systematic way to make domestic staff to come into Lebanon legally without the fear of inhuman treatment.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Ministry Of Defence, Others Make Presentations As Buhari Presides Over Virtual FEC

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the third virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ministries of Defence, Environment, Works and Housing as well as Finance, Budget and National… Read full story

How 19-Year-Old Barakat Was Allegedly Raped, Killed In Ibadan

Dejected, weary, Barakat’s mother, Mrs Kafayat Bello, lay on the floor mourning the loss of her daughter. Mrs Bello had returned on Monday evening to see her daughter lying in the pool of her own blood at the backyard of their home. Her 19-year old daughter had said to have been allegedly raped and killed by suspected… Read full story

Rivers, Cross River, Ondo, Osun, Bayelsa Get Refund Of N148bn Spent On Federal Roads, Bridges

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) at a virtual meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday approved the refund of about N148,141,987,161.25 expended by five states to… Read full story

Lagos Begins Symbolic Pupils’ Enrollment For 2020/2021 Session

THE Lagos State government has begun symbolic enrollment of pupils into early childhood care and development class in public schools in the state. Chairman of the state’s Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Mr Wahab Alawiye-King, performed the symbolic registration as part of activities to mark this year’s Children’s Day… Read full story

Cleanup Starts At 57 Sites In Ogoni Land ― Minister

The Minister of Environment, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, says no fewer than 57 sites at Ogoni land in Rivers are being cleaned up currently. Abubakar made the disclosure while speaking with State House correspondents on Wednesday in Abuja, saying that he had presented a report on the ministry’s mandate to a meeting of the… Read full story

COVID-19: NCoS Reopens Custodial Centres For Admission Of Inmates

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) announced the reopening of Custodial Centres to admit all categories of inmates. Controller General of Corrections, Ja’afaru Ahmed, who ordered the reopening of the Custodial Centres, on Wednesday, in Abuja, said the action became imperative to enhance access to justice and… Read full story

Community Policing Takes Off In Lagos

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday inaugurated the State Community Policing Advisory Committee (SCPAC) and its operations arm, State Community Policing Committee (SCPC), aimed at improving security in all communities across the state… Read full story

Auxiliary, Oyo Park Managers Sign Undertaking Against Drivers’ Harassment, Fake Ticketing

Aimed at curtailing their reported excesses, park managers in Oyo State, on Wednesday, were made to sign an undertaking binding them to adhere to stipulated rules of engagement or face disciplinary measures. As contained in the letter of undertaking, signed at the state secretariat, Ibadan, the park managers are not to engage… Read full story

Ibuprofen Tested As Coronavirus Treatment

Scientists are running a trial to see if ibuprofen can help hospital patients who are sick with coronavirus. According to a BBC report, the team from London’s Guy’s and St Thomas’ hospital and King’s College believe the drug, which is an anti-inflammatory as well as a painkiller, could treat breathing difficulties… Read full story