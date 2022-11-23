NiDCOM boss advocates need for FG, diaspora partnership to boost economy

The Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Dr Abike Dabiri-Erewa has identified the need for the Federal Government to partner with the Diaspora in the quest to go far in achieving its goals of repositioning the economy.

Dabiri-Erewa who disclosed this at the fifth edition of Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS) at the banquet hall, presidential villa, Abuja, recently, said indeed delighted to give the opening remarks at this auspicious hybrid event.

According to the NIDCOM boss “The summit which was inaugurated in the year 2018, with the intent of creating a veritable platform for the Diaspora to invest in local businesses, has over the years recorded some measure of success in attracting investments into the country. It is therefore not a surprise that this Summit has continuously enjoyed the deserved attendance of esteemed personalities like you.”

She appreciated the Special Guest of this event, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, for his continuous and unwavering support towards the Summit ever since its inception.

“We at the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) and the Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit Initiative (NDSI) are very grateful for your commitment to always participate at the Summit. It goes to show that this administration recognises the enormous potential of the Diaspora to Nigeria’s development and is very resolute in tapping this potential.

“We are optimistic that this support will continue in the years ahead, as we pursue our mandate with renewed zeal and focus.

“In the same vein, I will like to recognise the presence of our other guests of honour, commending the role and relevance of their hard work towards ensuring the development of the Nation’s economy. At this junction, I will like to commend the Nigerians in the Diaspora for their enormous contributions to the development of the nation, most especially during this period in time.

“In the quest of the Federal Government to go far in repositioning the economy, there is a need to partner with the Diaspora in achieving these goals. This is why the Summit with this year’s theme being Optimizing Investment Opportunities for National Development is very apt because it creates that avenue and platform of a partnership between the Government and the Diaspora in attracting investment into local business and thus enhancing Foreign Direct Investment in the country.”

She noted that the summit, since its inception in 2018, has been living up to its expectations by attracting Diaspora investment into local businesses in Nigeria, with bounteous success stories.

“Time won’t permit us to speak on them, but we have at this Summit, a major focus on Ondo State and the numerous investment opportunities it has to offer, the Federal Mortgage Bank’s National Housing Fund (NHF) Diaspora Mortgage Scheme, which is going to be flagged off to a global audience soon after this event, both in Nigeria and in the United Kingdom.

“There is also the Eco Bank’s Rapid Transfer Application, which is meant to ease remittances from the Diaspora Community to Nigeria and is available on our website for people to access and have cheaper and faster means of remittances to the Country.

“Beyond this, NDIS has over the years been expanding its participants’ network, showcasing their products and services to target audiences such as the Diaspora investors, sponsors and government actors.

“Besides, it has been providing pro bono coaching and mentoring services to pitchers on how best to sell their business and attract investment.

“This goes to show that the Summit is not just keen on attracting foreign Direct Investment but ensures that the capacities of local businesses, most especially those that participate in the Summit, are significantly enhanced.”





She commented on Dr Chris Brooks, the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of the Brown Venture Group who came all the way from the United States of America, to add significant value to this event.

“On this note, I will like to encourage Nigerians in the Diaspora and other Diaspora organisations to emulate the path of such personalities as Dr Brooks who has remembered to return home and contribute his vast achievements to our dear country.

“As Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora, we should always be conscious of the fact that no one can develop Nigeria like Nigerians,” she added.

