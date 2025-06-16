Latest News

NIDCOM, Ambassador, others to launch NIDOUK South’s Foundation

Segun Kasali
NIDOUK South's Foundation, Abike-Dabiri

Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa; Acting High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Muhammed Maidugu, are set to launch the Foundation of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation United Kingdom branch (NIDOUK) South.

Others expected at the event are the Chief Executive Officer of Cruxstone Group, Dr Adetoro Omotoye; Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Europe, Sir Chibuzo Ubochi; and Chairman, Board of Trustees, Hon. Niyi Zaccheaus.

In a statement issued by the Organisation’s General Secretary, Abimbola Oluwasona MBE said the launching will take place at Capthorn Tara Hotels, Kensington, Scarsdale Place, London, on the 21st of June, 2025.

On the rationale behind the Foundation, he explained that the launching of the Foundation is to provide a platform through which NIDO will deliver on her objectives of Homeland Development.

