NICTM wins NANS quiz competition for Edo tertiary institutions

…as UNITED, AAU take second and third positions, respectively

…stakeholders commend initiative, advocate student-led security efforts

The National Institute of Construction Technology and Management (NICTM), Uromi, Edo State, on Friday won the maiden edition of the inter-school quiz competition organised by the Joint Campus Council (JCC) of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Edo State Axis, for tertiary institutions in the state.

The competition, which was held at Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, brought together top higher institutions across Edo State in a battle of wits, ideas, and academic depth, with the theme: “Safe Campus for Students: Combating Physical and Digital Threats.”

The grand finale of the brain-draining academic exercise initially ended in a tie between NICTM and the University of Benin (UNIBEN), before the judges invoked a tie-breaker round to determine the winner.

NICTM clinched the coveted first place, earning the grand prize of ₦300,000, while UNIBEN took the second position with a prize of ₦200,000. Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, came third and received ₦100,000.

Other participating institutions included Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi; Edo State Polytechnic, Usen; and the Federal College of Education (Technical), Ekiadolor.

The competition attracted a wide range of dignitaries, government representatives, security agencies, and student leaders from across the country.

The symposium, which heralded the quiz competition, featured a special keynote session delivered by the Acting Zonal Director of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Benin Zonal Directorate, Effa Okim, who was represented by the anti-graft agency’s Head of Public Affairs, Williams Oseghale, an Assistant Commander of the anti-graft agency

Speaking on the topic, “Use the Cyberspace Positively”, Okim admonished students to harness digital platforms for knowledge, entrepreneurship, and positive influence, rather than as tools for crime or deceit.

“You are the digital generation. Use that power responsibly. The internet is not just a playground—it is a powerful tool. Choose to build, not destroy. Choose to enlighten, not exploit.” Okim admonished.

Mr. Gani Akokhia, the member representing Etsako West Constituency II in the Edo State House of Assembly and an alumnus of AAU, also graced the event as the representative of the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku.

Akokhia applauded the students for their intellectual display, describing the event as a breath of fresh air in student politics.

“This competition is proof that our students are not just making noise—they are making sense. And as an alumnus of this great institution, I am proud to see this intellectual renaissance taking root right here on campus,” he said.

Also speaking, Comrade Jimah Mubarak, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Monday Okpebholo on Student Matters, lauded the initiative, stating that student engagement is pivotal to building safer learning environments.

“Security is not just about gates and guards,” he noted. “It is about awareness, vigilance, and shared responsibility. Students are not mere beneficiaries of security—they are co-creators of it.”

He said Governor Okpebholo remained firmly committed to securing educational spaces in the state.

“His Excellency believes that evil must be rooted out from every layer of society, including our campuses,” he said.

“His SHINE agenda places premium value on youth empowerment, education, and security. But the government can’t do it alone. Students must carry the torch,” SSA Mubarak concluded.

In his welcome address, Comrade Ojumoola Miracle Timileyin, Chairman of NANS JCC, Edo State Axis, expressed gratitude to all participants and stakeholders for their support in making the event a success.

“This is more than a competition—it is a movement,” he declared. “A movement of students who are ready to lead with their minds, not just their voices. Today, we proved that intellectual excellence can be the new protest.”

Comrade Timileyin explained that the idea behind the quiz competition was to create a platform where academic excellence, critical thinking, and constructive engagement could be celebrated and rewarded among Nigerian students.

“We believe that fostering a culture of scholarship and collaboration among students can combat many of the vices plaguing campuses today. This event was a call to elevate the standard of student unionism in Edo State,” he added.

The event drew praises from attendees, including the Acting Vice Chancellor of AAU, Professor Samuel Olowo, who congratulated the winning teams and encouraged the student leaders to continue pursuing excellence.

The NANS National President, Comrade Olushola Oladoja, who was represented by the NANS Zone B Coordinator, Comrade Micheal Iwara, also expressed pride in the NANS JCC Edo Axis for raising the bar of student activism.

“What happened in Ekpoma today is what we expect across campuses—smart leadership, meaningful engagement, and youth-driven development. The NANS of today must reflect the solutions Nigeria needs,” Comrade Oladoja said.

Other notable attendees included NANS stakeholders from across zones, representatives of the National Association of University Students (NAUS), National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), and the National Association of Nigerian Colleges of Education Students (NANCES).

The highlight of the event was the decoration of the AAU acting VC as a Patron of NANS by the Zonal Coordinator in recognition of his excellent relationship with students and in appreciation of his remarkable leadership style.

The Edo NANS JCC equally presented a certificate of appreciation to the VC for his support and contribution towards the success of the program.

The event also witnessed the presentation of awards and certificates of recognition to deserving guests, dignitaries, NANS stakeholders, and the presentation of prizes to the winning institutions — NICTM, UNIBEN and AAU, Ekpoma, including consolation prizes.

