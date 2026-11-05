NICRAT, Ogun govt partner to integrate cancer screening into primary healthcare services

National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT) has partnered with the Ogun State Government to integrate basic cancer prevention and screening services into routine family planning activities at Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs), as part of efforts to reduce the growing burden of cancer among Nigerian women.

The initiative, which seeks to make cancer screening more accessible to women, is being implemented through a capacity-building programme titled Integration of Basic Cancer Screening Services into Family Planning in Primary Healthcare Centres (Phase II), which commenced on November 5, 2026, at the PHC, Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta, on Thursday.

Speaking at the training on behalf of the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of NICRAT, Prof. Usman Malami Aliyu, the Acting Head of the Health Promotion, Behavioural Change and Communication Unit, Mrs. Olabisi Folorunso-Lanlehin, said integrating cancer screening into family planning services would provide an effective platform for reaching more women with preventive healthcare.

She explained that family planning clinics offer an important opportunity to educate women about cancer, identify those who require screening and ensure early referral and treatment, stressing that frontline health workers remain central to the fight against the disease.

The NICRAT boss said cervical cancer claims the lives of nearly 20 Nigerian women daily, while breast cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women in the country.

Aliyu, who described the situation as a major public health concern, noted that cervical cancer was largely preventable through vaccination, regular screening and early treatment, while early detection of breast cancer significantly improves the chances of successful treatment.

He said the programme was designed to bridge the gap between available cancer prevention interventions and their accessibility to women, particularly those in underserved communities.

The NICRAT chief recalled that the first phase of the initiative was piloted in December 2025 across Kwara, Ebonyi, Cross River, Kebbi and Adamawa states under the NICE-SCAN initiative, adding that the second phase would strengthen the capacity of primary healthcare workers to provide basic screening services.

The training focused on provider and self-sampling techniques, Human Papillomavirus (HPV) DNA testing using the Truenat platform, proper transportation of specimens and accurate documentation of clients through the National Cancer Screening Register.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, represented by Hajia Sanni Salimot, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to improving maternal and child healthcare, describing cancer prevention as an essential component of women’s health.

She advocated the inclusion of cancer awareness and prevention education in school curricula to equip young people with the knowledge needed to make informed health decisions.

Salimot also disclosed that the state was targeting the screening of at least 200 women within two weeks, urging healthcare workers to intensify community mobilisation and encourage women to take advantage of available screening opportunities.

The lead facilitator and Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Dr. Nathaniel Gbenga, explained that persistent infection with high-risk strains of Human Papillomavirus was responsible for almost all cases of cervical cancer.

He identified HPV genotypes 16, 18 and 45 among the high-risk types associated with the development of the disease, noting that early detection and appropriate treatment of precancerous changes could prevent progression to invasive cervical cancer.

Gbenga said the disease could take between 10 and 20 years to develop following persistent infection, providing an important window for screening, early intervention and treatment.

He further identified self-sampling as an innovation capable of addressing some of the barriers preventing women from accessing cervical cancer screening, particularly cultural stigma, privacy concerns and distance from healthcare facilities.