NICRAT donates cancer screening equipment, consumables to health facilities in Ogun

The National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT) has donated basic cancer screening equipment and consumables to health facilities in Ogun State.

The Director-General of NICRAT, Dr. Usman Malami, noted that thousands of lives are lost annually to cancer due to late detection and limited access to preventive and diagnostic services.

He explained that cancer continues to pose a growing threat to public health in the country.

Dr. Malami, who was represented by the Acting Deputy Director of the Institute, Dr. Nandi Ishaya, made this known while handing over the equipment and consumables during a capacity-building workshop on cervical and breast cancer for selected doctors, nurses, and health workers held in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Workers Day: Gov Bago hails Niger State workforce

The DG stated that the Institute had earlier carried out mapping and strengthening of cancer prevention services in Odeda and Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Areas of the state.

He emphasized that efforts to reduce the cancer burden must begin at the grassroots level, noting that the Institute—established by the Federal Government in 2017 but operational since 2023—is responsible for leading, coordinating, and supporting evidence-based interventions to reduce the cancer burden across Nigeria.

Dr. Malami pointed out that the donated cancer screening tools—including visual inspection kits, clinical breast exam tools, and relevant consumables—are essential to ensure that cancer screening becomes a routine and accessible service for the population.

He further stated that the initiative aligns with the broader goals of the National Cancer Control Plan and the Universal Health Coverage Agenda, which aim to decentralize and democratize access to life-saving health services across all geopolitical zones and underserved communities.

The DG said, “Today’s programme is a bold and necessary step toward that vision, leveraging the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Firstly, we are embarking on a comprehensive mapping of healthcare facilities in Odeda and Ado-Odo/Ota LGAs. This exercise is not merely about counting facilities; it is about identifying gaps, understanding capacity, and building a data-driven foundation for targeted cancer interventions.

“We must know where services are available, where they are not, and how best to reach those who need them the most. Secondly, we are investing in the capacity building of healthcare workers in this area. Our nurses, doctors, and community health workers are the first line of defense in the fight against cancer. By training them to identify early signs of cancers such as breast, cervical, and prostate cancer and refer appropriately, we empower them to save lives. Prevention and early detection must be integrated into primary healthcare, and this training is a critical part of that strategy.

“Thirdly, we are donating basic cancer screening equipment and consumables to selected facilities in Odeda and Ado-Odo/Ota. These tools, including visual inspection kits, clinical breast exam tools, and relevant consumables, are essential to ensure that cancer screening becomes a routine, accessible service for our people.”

He, however, charged the health workers participating in the capacity-building workshop to be dedicated and ready to serve as champions of cancer prevention and control in their respective communities.

The Special Adviser to the Ogun State Governor on Health, Dr. Tayo Lawal, commended NICRAT for the initiative, describing it as a partnership capable of significantly advancing the state’s fight against cancer.

Dr. Lawal assured NICRAT that the donated screening equipment would be properly maintained and utilized for the purpose of cancer prevention, especially within local communities.