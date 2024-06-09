The management of the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO) has decided to heed the cry of the family of Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi, the man who designed the Nigerian flag, to ensure he receives a befitting burial, 10 months after his death.

NICO’s decision is coming at the instance of trending news on social media platforms over the seeming neglect of the burial arrangement of the late national hero.

This followed a directive by the Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Barr. Hannatu Musa Musawa to the Executive Secretary/CEO of NICO, Otunba Biodun Ajiboye on the need to ensure a befitting burial for the late Akinkunmi.

Media Assistant to the Executive Secretary/CEO of NICO, Caleb Nor, conveyed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

“However, as a caring government under the listening leadership of His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and in line with what seems contradictory to our culture, the Institute has stepped in with a sincere interest to uphold our culture and obliterate actions considered inappropriate to our cultural norms,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the Executive Secretary of NICO, Otunba Biodun Ajiboye said the decision was informed by the need to uphold the age-long respect for the dead as well as honour to a past hero that has contributed significantly to the making of Nigeria.

“It is a prominent part of our culture as a people not to neglect our heroes. Characteristically, our culture does not ignore this kind of cry. To this extent, the cry of the family of Late Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi, the man who designed the Nigerian flag has come to the attention of the federal government and NICO has compassionately, considered taking up a major role and responsibility in coordinating and collaborating with other agencies that may be necessary in giving a befitting burial to this our fallen hero.

“As we know, the flag remains one of the greatest tangible heritages of this country, and NICO has the mandate to promote both tangible and intangible cultural heritage.

“The Honourable Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Barr. Hannatu Musa Musawa is deeply concerned about this situation and has directed NICO to wade into this situation immediately and as such, we are making contacts with the family so as to get the details of how the federal government can come in to assist the family to give a befitting burial to Pa Akinkunmi,” Ajiboye added.

