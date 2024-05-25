Nicki Minaj was reportedly arrested at Amsterdam airport on Saturday.

This is according to footage from an Instagram Live by Minaj that was recorded and reposted on X by various fan accounts.

The 12-time Grammy nominee appeared to be detained after a video, lasting over three minutes, showed the rapper discussing her apparent arrest with an Amsterdam police officer.

The officer stated that the star was being detained “because you’re carrying drugs” after Minaj asked why she was being arrested.

The “Anaconda” rapper responded by saying, “I’m not carrying drugs.” Minaj continued the conversation, insisting, “I need a lawyer present” and repeatedly stating, “no, I need a lawyer present now” when the officer told her to get in a vehicle.

The officer then seemed to say, “we’ll get (you to) the next show.” Minaj responded, “you’re talking about my show? What about it?” according to the apparent Instagram Live post from her own page.

ALSO READ: Cervical cancer: HPV vaccination for girls starts Monday in Oyo

Nicki Minaj, shown on March 1 at the opening night of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, recorded her own apparent arrest in Amsterdam on Instagram Live, according to video footage reshared by various fan accounts on the social media platform X.

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Minaj. In an emailed statement to USA TODAY, Amsterdam Police said, “we cannot provide information on persons older than 18 years.

This is because of the data privacy law. Therefore, we cannot confirm anything.”

Minaj is also slated to perform in Manchester, England on Saturday, according to her official tour website.