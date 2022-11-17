NIAS targets reduced import bill on animal products, trains 26 assessors

The Nigeria Institute of Animal Science has developed the first Quality Assurance Assessors Scheme in Animal Husbandry in line with the Nigerian Skills Qualification framework.

This is just as it commenced the training of 26 assessors to increase the productivity of Nigerian livestock.

The scheme also seeks to train Assessors for the development of middle-level manpower for increased national productivity in the livestock sub-sector and the mainstreaming of the various value chains.

The Registrar, Nigeria Institute of Animal Science Registrar, Professor Eaustace iyayi disclosed this at the Assessors training in Abuja.

Professor Iyayi said It would ensure the social economic inclusion of the rural, poor, and vulnerable groups through increased livestock productivity and market access.

He explained that the Institute was confident that the training would also ensure a reduction in the nation’s import bills.

Some of the assessors who Participated in the training, Mrs. Saidat Sonaiki and Mr. Toriola Ajibade spoke of their experience and the importance of the training which they said would boost food security and increase livestock production

The Head of Accreditation and curriculum of the Institute, Mr. Alike Peter stressed that the trained Assessors would be qualified to be internal and external verifiers.

