NHREC flags off electronic platform to strengthen health research

The National Health Research Ethics Committee (NHREC) has announced the public launch of its Electronic Protocol Submission Platform (NHREC E-PORTAL), scheduled to take effect from July 1, 2025.

NHREC said the milestone follows the official unveiling of the platform on October 4, 2024, and subsequent refinement and pilot testing.

In a statement, the Chairman of NHREC, Prof. Richard Adegbola expressed appreciation to the Federal Ministry of Health, partners, and sponsors for their support in making the launch of the NHREC electronic platform possible.

He called on all stakeholders, including researchers, research institutions, ethics committee members, sponsors, and collaborators, to deploy the use of the platform

According to him, “support materials, user guides, and technical assistance will be readily available to ensure a smooth transition.”

Adegbola noted that the NHREC E-PORTAL marks a new chapter in promoting excellence in health research across Nigeria, aligning with global best practices in digital ethics administration

He explained that the NHREC E-PORTAL is a secured user-friendly digital interface, designed to facilitate the submission, review, monitoring, and approval of research protocols by the NHREC.

“It replaces the previous email-based system, aiming to improve the efficiency, transparency, and accountability of ethics review processes,” the statement stated.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

