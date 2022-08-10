NHRC trains Police personnel in mainstreaming human rights in operations

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has commenced training of Police Personnel in mainstreaming human rights in their operations for effective performance.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the two-day training in Abuja, on Thursday, the Director, Civil and Political Rights of the Commission, Abdul-Rahman Yakubu, said, the performance of the Nigerian Police Force will be improved if human rights are mainstreamed into their operations.

Yakubu said, the two-day training on mainstreaming human rights into law enforcement in Nigeria, will enhance the capacity of Police Personnel and will sensitive them to the need to respect human rights standards in carrying out their duties.

At the end of the training, he said the Police Personnel will have a better understanding of their roles as Police officers, with the responsibility of protecting the human rights of citizens.

Also speaking at the opening of the two-day training organised by the NHRC, with support from Macarthur Foundation, the Director of human rights of the Commission, Mrs Ifeoma Nwakama stressed the need for respect of the human rights of the citizens by the Police.

Nwakama, who is also the project coordinator said, “At the end of the training, we expect Police Personnel to have respect for human rights standards, know what the standards are and to respect the rule of law when carrying out their duties.”

