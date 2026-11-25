National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has unveiled plans to engage Chief Judges, Presiding Judges of the Federal High Court and members of State Houses of Assembly in a renewed effort to strengthen the investigation, prosecution and adjudication of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) cases across the country.

The Commission also planned to intensify engagements with Christian and Muslim religious leaders, traditional rulers, healthcare providers and other stakeholders to address harmful cultural practices, strengthen survivor protection and ensure that perpetrators of gender-based violence are held accountable.

The Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Chief Tony Ojukwu, SAN, disclosed this on Wednesday, in Abuja during a press conference to formally flag off the 2026 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, under the global theme: “Unite to End Violence Against Women and Girls: Ensure Justice, Protect Survivors, End Impunity.”

ALSO READ: FG inaugurates technical working group on labour force intelligence gap

Ojukwu said violence against women and girls was not merely a social problem but a fundamental violation of their rights to dignity, equality and freedom from discrimination and abuse.

He explained that the Commission would consult religious leaders to mobilise faith-based institutions against harmful practices, challenge discriminatory beliefs and promote respect for the rights and dignity of women and girls.

The NHRC, he said, will also visit healthcare facilities to assess their capacity to respond to SGBV cases, particularly the availability of Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP), medical care and other essential support services for survivors.

The Executive Secretary said the Commission would further engage the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), media organisations and civil society groups to examine existing challenges, review legal frameworks and strengthen public awareness of reporting and redress mechanisms.

Giving insight into the scale of human rights violations, Ojukwu disclosed that the Commission’s Monthly Human Rights Situation Dashboard recorded more than 2.5 million complaints across its 36 state offices and the Federal Capital Territory between January and October 2026.

He said October alone accounted for 1,873 complaints of domestic violence, 376 cases of forced marriage, 339 cases of trafficking involving women and 632 cases of women denied access to their children.

Ojukwu said the Commission had intensified its interventions in 2026 through grassroots advocacy, legislative engagement, institutional reforms and strategic partnerships.

On policy and legislative reforms, he said the NHRC participated in the review and amendment of the Child Rights Act, 2003, while supporting stakeholder engagements on Nigeria’s implementation and domestication of the Maputo Protocol on Women’s Rights in Africa.

He said the NHRC also documented 180 SGBV cases involving internally displaced persons between May and June 2026.

The NHRC boss said the Commission secured the release of 12 detained youths in Benue State and prevented the forced marriage of a 14-year-old girl in Adamawa State through its community monitoring mechanisms, and also cited interventions that resulted in the imprisonment of a political office holder in Jos for defiling a child and another individual in Kaduna for committing sodomy against a boy.

Other interventions, he said, included rescuing children from hawking and child labour in Cross River and Adamawa states, reuniting estranged families, returning abused domestic workers to their parents, providing temporary shelter for domestic violence survivors and rescuing a child from an abusive environment.

On the 2026 campaign, Ojukwu said the NHRC had designed a nationwide programme focused on practical interventions, institutional accountability and stronger protection systems across the 36 states and the FCT.

Activities will include advocacy roadshows, engagements with traditional and community leaders, consultations with women and youth groups, and school-based educational programmes using drama and creative presentations to promote gender equality and non-violence. The campaign will culminate in a national communiqué and activities to commemorate International Human Rights Day on December 10.