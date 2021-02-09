NHRC panel summons police officers attached to FCT Anti-One Chance Unit

The independent panel investigating human rights violations by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police units today directed all officials under the Police Anti-One Chance Unit at Jabi Mosalaci in Abuja between January 25 and February 1, 2020, to appear before it on February 24, 2020.

The chairman of the panel, set up by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Justice Suleiman Galadima (retd), gave the directive at the resumed hearing of a petition filed by Ikechukwu Jonah, alleging that his younger brother, Obinna Jonah, was extra-judicially killed by operatives of the defunct SARS.

The petitioner joined Inspector Musa Isah; the defunct SARS, Federal Capital Territory (FCT); Commissioner of Police, FCT and the Inspector-General of Police as respondents in the petition.

However, the clear picture of what led to the death of the deceased emerged on December 15, 2020, when one Abbah Onoja, a friend to the late Obinna narrated to the panel how he, the deceased and others were arrested the police operatives from the anti-one chance unit at Jabi Mosalaci in Abuja on January 27, 2020, for allegedly belonging to the Supreme Vikings Confraternity.

He further narrated how Obinna Jonah died in police custody after being allegedly tortured for being a cultist.

The panel had on that day ordered that all police officers mentioned by Onoja as playing one role or the other in events leading to Obinna’s death should appear before it today.

Those mentioned by the witness were DSP Jumbo Jumbo; Corporal Abubakar and Sergeant Gambo.

At today’s resumed hearing of the petition, the police legal team led by James Idachaba informed that the counsel in charge of the case, who was supposed to cross-examine the petitioner and his witnesses, was unavailable as he was away on official assignment.

The personnel the panel ordered to appear before it were absent.

Counsel for the petitioner, E.C Chukwu, applied for the list of all officers who were working at the one chance unit, Jabi Mosalaci police station between January 25 and February 1, 2020, and an order of the panel for them to appear before it on the next adjourned date.

He also informed that the petitioner would realign the petition to formally include the names of the officers as respondents in the petition.

While adjourning further hearing in the petition till February 24, Justice Galadima ordered that all officials under the police anti-one chance unit at Jabi Mosalaci in Abuja between January 25 and February 1, 2020, to appear before it that day.

