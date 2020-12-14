NHRC panel summons DCP Kyari, IRT officer, Suleja correctional centre official

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)’s independent investigative panel on human rights violations by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other units of the police, on Monday, summoned the Commander of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari, to appear before it on Thursday, this week.

The panel also ordered that one Inspector Vincent Makinde of the IGP IRT, as well as the officer in charge of the Suleja correctional centre in Niger State, should also appear before it on Thursday.

The chairman of the panel, Justice Suleiman Galadima (retd), made the orders following an application made by counsel for two complainants, N.T. Utsaha, for the unconditional release of his clients, Raphael Tersoo Tooma and Moses Mfe.

Utsaha had told the panel that both complainants were arrested on November 22, 2019, in Makurdi, Benue State, adding that for over a year since their arrest, they had not been arraigned before any courts of competent jurisdiction.

“The two complainants since their arrest have not been brought before any courts of law for arraignment almost one year after.

“We crave your indulgence to make an order releasing the applicants/complainants conditionally or unconditionally pending the hearing of the petition.

“Since we do not know the whereabouts of the second applicant/complainant, Moses Mfe, we seek an order that the respondents produce him before the panel,” Utsaha told the panel.

The counsel for the complainants had earlier told the panel that he filed a formal petition on November 18, 2020, after he met with Tooma at the Suleja correctional centre.

According to him, the first complainant was allegedly remanded at the correctional centre after he was purportedly arraigned before the Grade One Area Court at Mpape, Abuja.

Utsaha informed that his finding at the court revealed that the area court did not make such remand order remanding Tooma at the Suleja correctional centre.

He added that he got to know that the first complainant was moved out of Suleja correctional centre and taken to Force headquarters from where he was later taken to the IGP IRT holding facility at Abattoir, Abuja.

Responding to this, counsel for the respondents, James Idachaba, said there was no way anybody could be taken to a correctional facility without being remanded by a court

According to him, “if there was anything of such, the correctional centre should come and explain.”

While adjourning the matter till December 17, Justice Galadina ordered that while coming before the panel, the respondents summoned should bring along with them the charge sheet with which Tooma was arraigned before the Mpape Area Court.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

