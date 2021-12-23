NHRC panel laments police disobedience to orders

The independent investigative panel on violations of human rights by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police units, on Thursday, in Abuja, lamented the inability of the police to carry out its orders.

This was disclosed by the secretary of the panel set up by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Hillary Ogbonna, while briefing the press shortly after compensations of N146million were paid to 27 victims of various forms of police brutalities, including extrajudicial killings, torture, inhumane and degrading treatment and confiscation of property.

Ogbonna informed that the panel, chaired by a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Sulaiman Galadima, made ordered for the release of five corpses which till date had not been obeyed by the police despite the fact that the Inspector-General of Police had directed that orders should be obeyed.

Speaking earlier at the event held to pay the compensations, Ogbonna informed that the panel, which he said had adjourned sine die (indefinitely), received a total of 297 petitions from 29 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He added that FCT has 123 petitions, which is the highest number, followed by Delta. Lagos and Anambra States.

Ogbonna informed that the nine-man panel was able to conclude about 50% of the petitions, having dealt with 144 cases, made up of 43 cases of extrajudicial killings, 57 unlawful arrests and detention and 46 cases of torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment.

The panel scribe further informed that 25 cases were struck out by the panel, while 12 were withdrawn by petitioners due to various reasons, while one was dismissed.

According to him, the panel reached decision on 75 cases out of which 20 petitions, comprising 27 victims were compensated.

He declared that payment of compensations was done by the NHRC, which he said had the mandate to promote and protect human rights, out of the acknowledgement of the fact that its mandate allowed it to pay compensation.

“We are here today out of the acknowledgement by the Commission that it has a mandate to promote, to protect human rights and in addition to that, the Act establishing the Commission went further to mandate it to determine the compensation that can be paid to victims of human rights violation and to ensure that they are paid.

“What we are witnessing today is not that the Federal Government has given the Commission funds to do this kind of thing. We are still expecting that the Federal Government does that; we fill with hopes.

“It is as a result of the Commission’s knowledge that its mandate allows it to pay compensation. From its funds, the Commission has graciously approved the recommendations of the panel. It did not vary any of the recommendations,” Ogbonna said.

While asserting that the Commission was not bribing victims and families of victims with the compensations being paid, the secretary declared that they were given what they deserved.

Ogbonna further submitted that no amount of money would bring back the dead, saying that, “it (compensation) does not erase the horrendous treatments you had received in the hands of those who are supposed to protect you.”

He revealed that compensation was being paid to families of seven victims of extrajudicial killings; five victims of torture, inhuman, cruel and degrading treatment; five illegal arrests and prolonged detention as well as three victims of confiscation of property.

